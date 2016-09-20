Join in making a difference for our 4-legged friends

Marvin, the beagle, is looking for his home or maybe a new home.

They’re just a couple of women who go around trying to help critters. They don’t even have a name for themselves.

But still, it’s working. This year, 17 dogs were euthanized at the Humboldt Animal Control Shelter. The previous year, there were 77 euthanized.

“We’re making progress but this work will go on forever,” says Jane Leatherland.

Animal control officer James Johnson is familiar with that sentiment. Two weeks before Christmas back in 2014, there wasn’t one dog on the lot when Johnson took his vacation. When he returned to work, the shelter was filled up.

It can be disheartening, says Susan Drumwright. One day, the women might pull a couple of dogs out of the shelter to transport to new homes. The same day, three new needy canines will be brought to the shelter. The next day they might pull five out for a better life. The same day, the animal control officer might pick up four more. It’s a vicious cycle.

“One day six came out but four others came in the very same day!” said Drumwright.

Right now the Humboldt shelter is full and help is needed. Donations to the shelter directly help keep euthanizations down. Food and/or money may be taken to the shelter at 500 S. 7th Street. The phone number is 784-4491.

When local rescues are full and pounds are full, the only real long-term solution for the future is to spay and neuter.

The women work with all the organized groups supporting rescues and transports across the country.

They are encouraged to see that Maryville, Tenn. has transitioned to a no-kill shelter and have hopes someday that Humboldt can do that as well.

They are discouraged to see what Brownsville, Tenn. has done, outlawing pit bulls specifically by breed. There, pit bulls must be spayed or neutered or the city will pick them up and euthanize them, the women say. This puts such a strain on the shelter that more of all breeds are now being killed. A more sensible law would not be breed specific but instead target ‘vicious’ dogs.

Marvin’s story, on a side note

A starving beagle showed up in Humboldt one recent Sunday afternoon. A good-looking dog, he was either lost or abandoned. (Oh the stories he might tell if only he could speak!)

Covered in fleas and ticks, his ribs and joints protruded badly. His coat, remarkably, was still thick and shiny, showing he once was well cared for.

The mayor was called and he knew who to call: Susan Drumwright and Jane Leatherland were soon on the job.

They spent two and a half hours bathing and debugging the beagle. He’s about four years old and likely, full blooded, according to the vet that saw him later.

They’re calling the beagle Marvin.

The women are hopeful someone will see Marvin and recognize his true identity and take him back home and love him forever. The phone number is 784-4491. If someone doesn’t claim him, he has another home waiting, but the women want to make sure owners aren’t looking for him first.

Susan Drumwright (not pictured) and Jane Leatherland (above) work to help save the dogs of the Humboldt shelter. Both women have also opened their homes to rescues. Drumwright’s pets include Sarge, Mike and Spankey and the dogs’ cat, Ringo. Leatherland is shown with Mr. Darcy. Not pictured are Ms. Muggs and Zeus and probably more.