Dyer Nursing Home marks their twentieth year

What do Dyer Nursing Home and the following have in common? Movies: “ Fargo,” “Jerry Maguire,”,“Sling Blade,” and “Independence Day.” Pop Music: “Macarena” by Los Del Rio, “Because You Loved Me” by Celine Dion Country Music: “Blue” by LeAnn Rimes, “Little Bitty” by Alan Jackson, “My Maria” by Brooks and Dunn.

Give up? They all premiered in 1996! I always enjoy a trip down memory lane as do many of you. In September 1996, Dyer Nursing Home opened its doors as a provider of long term care nursing home services. I remember the day our first resident rolled in the door. She received the attention of many staff members eager to serve her and meet her needs.

Dyer Nursing Home was the fourth nursing home built and managed by Mr. Craig Laman and Mr. Jerry Harber from Crockett County.

Dyer Nursing Home joined –then called Crockett County Nursing Home (now Alamo Nursing and Rehab Center) in Alamo, Bells Nursing Home (now Bells Nursing and Rehab Center) in Bells, Tn and Humboldt Nursing Home (now Humboldt Nursing and Rehab Center) in – you guessed it – Humboldt, Tn.

Six original employees remain actively employed at Dyer Nursing and Rehabilitation Center after 20 years. They are Beth Griffin, Social Services; Mary Jane Powell, Dietary Manager; Betty Caton Swindell, Director of Nursing, now Assistant Administrator; Mitzi Corbin, L.P.N., Assistant Director of Nursing; Rose Howell, L.P.N., Charge Nurse and Rhonda Stafford, L.P.N., now Staff Development Coordinator. Two years ago, our original Maintenance Supervisor, Kenny Peevyhouse, joined many residents he faithfully served during his 18 years of employment in a heavenly place that requires no fixing or adjustment. I still find myself at times reaching for the phone to page “Kenny” when a maintenance issues arrives.

We owe much of our success to our outstanding community support. This support includes not only those that choose to come home when therapy services or long term care services are needed , but also to our employees and those churches, community groups and individuals that visit, entertain and encourage our residents and staff.

There are several volunteer groups that have blessed us over the past 20 years. These include several Dyer churches: New Bethlehem Baptist, First Baptist, Assembly of God, Church of Christ, United Methodist, Cumberland Presbyterian, New Hope Baptist and the Mennonite Youth Music Group. Other 20-year volunteers include Ms. Evelyn Porter, Ms. Mary Ann Reed, Mr. Bo Booth and the Whitley Sisters.

The past 20 years have seen many changes in healthcare options, some positive and others not so much. One thing that remains is the dedication of the original staff, the staff that has joined our team since 1996, and our volunteers, to provide quality care to our community.

Walking down the halls I can feel the life and energy of those that live and work here. It is an inviting place with the expected hustle and bustle involved in meeting many needs.

As we pause to remember the past 20 years, we say a prayer of gratitude that we have been able to serve many. We look forward to the next generation that we hope to have the privilege to serve. Thank you to all of you that have allowed us to care for your loved ones, prayed for us, supported us ,worked tirelessly for our residents, entertained us and loved us. We could not have done it without you!