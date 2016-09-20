Dorothy Laverne Westmoreland, of Trenton, Tenn., is in the care of Medina Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 2 – 3 p.m. on Sunday, September 25 at Soul’s Harbor Pentecostal Church in Trenton, with a memorial service immediately following.

Ms. Westmoreland was born January 31, 1934 in Dyersburg, Tenn. and departed this life September 17, 2016 at NHC Healthcare, Milan, Tenn.

She was a homemaker and loving mother to seven children. She was a member of Soul’s Harbor Pentecostal Church, Trenton.

Ms. Westmoreland was preceded in death by her parents, Bob and Edna Johnson; siblings, Raymond Powers, Otha Wayne Powers and Harold “Buddy” Powers; and daughter-in-law, Mickie Westmoreland.

Survivors include sons, Mike (Janice) Westmoreland of Fort Wayne, Ind., Mark (Valecia) Westmoreland of Trenton, Gary Westmoreland of Medina, Tenn. and Chris (Teresa) Westmoreland of Newbern, Tenn., daughters, Diane (David) Fisher of McKenzie, Tenn., Jennie Westmoreland of Milan and Joanie McMinn of Trenton; grandchildren, Jonathan and James Fisher, Joshua Bradley, Anthony, Clinton, Travis, Jessica, and Brittany and Blake Westmoreland; and many great-grandchildren.

