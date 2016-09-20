Death under scrutiny

A death in Humboldt Friday has authorities investigating this week.

Investigators with the Humboldt Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are working to solve the questions surrounding the death of the unidentified 44-year old woman.

HPD officers were summoned Friday afternoon, September 16, 2016 to a location on N. 22nd Ave. Ext. after it was reported that a woman’s body had been discovered there. Shortly after 1 p.m., officers arrived and found the deceased, a 44-year-old black woman from Humboldt.

Monday, both the HPD and the TBI continued conducting an investigation into the cause and manner of death.

When the call came in, the dispatcher first indicated the death was perhaps self-inflicted. But as of Monday, no official cause of death or other information was released by authorities.

If anyone has any information about this case they are asked to call the Humboldt Police Department at 731-784-1322.