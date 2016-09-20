Co. Commissioners table vote on wind farm zoning regulations

By Steve Short

The Volunteer Wind energy project proposed for rural, north Gibson County will have to wait.

After a long, question-and-answer session Monday, Sept. 19, Gibson Co. commissioners voted to table a resolution that would have allowed the Planning Commission to create zones allowing wind turbines and equipment.

The Apex Clean Energy firm of Virginia plans to build between 50 and 70 wind turbines on 16,000 acres of farmland in rural, north Gibson Co. between Kenton and Yorkville.

Local residents have signed leases to locate turbines on about 10,000 acres, said Apex representative Harry Snyder who spoke to commissioners and answered questions.

Commissioners want to amend the zoning resolution to include a bond requirement protecting property owners if Apex goes out of business.

Mr. Snyder said tabling the resolution was probably a wise decision by the county. “It can’t hurt to get yourself more information,” he said. He said amending the resolution to add a bond requirement about salvaging the turbines or removing was fair.

“We don’t have all the information,” said Com. Coy Yergin of the Kenton area. “There are a lot of pros and cons. We want to get that right and then make a decision.”

Com. Steve Hughes (Medina) said the resolution should protect landowners. “My concern is, that if the company goes out of business, who takes (a windmill) down?” he said.

Allyson Martin, representing Sen. Lamar Alexander, spoke about drawbacks to the turbines. She noted the turbine towers are 500-600 ft. tall, over two times as tall as the skyboxes at the Univ. of Tennessee football stadium. The blades on each windmill can be 300 ft. long, Martin contended.

TVA does not need the electricity from the wind farm, said Martin. Nuclear power produces over 60% of the country’s carbon-free electricity, said the pamphlet. Wind produces just 15% of the nation’s carbon-free electricity. Martin said turbines can impact wildlife significantly.

Ms. Martin said federal tax credits are subsidizing wind projects nationally. Construction has to begin on the Volunteer Wind project by Dec. 2019 in order for Apex to receive tax credits.

“Are you really going to get paid?” she asked about land leases. “A lease may sound good, but think about the liability.”

Apex rep Harry Snyder answered many questions from commissioners and audience members.

He said farm owners should expect to continue farming near the turbines. “We build access roads free for farmers and landowners to use,” he said.

Snyder said Apex conducts studies to minimize effects on wildlife. He said windmills can impact flying birds and bats. The company will study the potential impact on eagles from Reelfoot Lake, he said. He said turbines had not significantly impacted deer and rabbit in other areas. He said one area where turbines were installed experienced their best deer harvest in 15 years. He said cattle in some places graze in the shadow of turbines, seemingly unperturbed.

Asked about noise, Snyder said the turbines are never placed closer than 1,000 feet from a home. The noise from a turbine would be 40 decibels, about the same as an air conditioner, he said. The turbine noise could be drowned out by an air conditioner, he said.

Mr. Snyder said TVA has not fully agreed to purchase power from Apex. But he said that was just another step in the process and was a near certainty. Commissioners who have dealt with solar power systems and TVA were confident TVA would purchase power from the wind farm.

Taking questions, Snyder said Apex, not property owners, would be responsible for damage to a turbine from a tornado.

He said wind power is a hedge against fluctuating prices of natural gas or coal. Apex would enter contracts with fixed prices..

A brochure from Sen. Alexander downplays benefits from wind power, claiming wind blows in Tennessee only 18.4% of the time, according to the U.S. Energy Information Admin. Mr. Snyder said Apex has studied wind in the county for five years. He said wind blows 40% of the time at night and 20-30% during the day in north Gibson Co. Snyder said Apex would not be investing time and money into the project if wind only blew 18% of the time.

Apex says the Volunteer Wind farm could produce “up to 200 MW of clean, homegrown energy – enough to power over 48,000 homes each year.” That would power almost every home in the county. Apex would reportedly invest about $331 million in the project. Mr. Snyder said each turbine would produce between 3 and 4 megawatts.

Snyder said the wind farm could produce up to 300 jobs during the peak of construction. Half of those jobs could go to local construction workers and crews building access roads to turbines. The farm would create about 10 new, long term jobs, said Mr. Snyder. General economic impact would sustain another 15 or so jobs, the company projects.

According to documents providing by Apex, the Volunteer Wind farm could produce $1.9 million in annual property tax revenue for the county and two school districts – Gibson County Special School District and Kenton Special School District.

Apex’s projected annual property tax revenues from the wind farm and the designated entities: Gibson County – $588,000, Gibson County Special School District – $1.3 million, Kenton Special School District – $25,000. Total $1.9 million.

Certified green energy production facilities receive special appraised value, said the document. An assessment ratio is assigned to each class of property. Because it would be utility property, Volunteer Wind would be assigned an assessment ratio of 55 percent, said Apex.

County officials commended the question-and-answer session as providing valuable information for leaders and residents. Mayor Tom Witherspoon asked everyone to keep an open mind about the proposed project. Witherspoon said he visited a wind turbine farm in California recently with 4,000 turbines. “I was struck by how quiet they were, and I was standing really close,” he said. “I’m all for clean energy, and the revenue sounds great. But I don’t want a windmill between my yard and the sunset.”

Com. Jason Tubbs of Humboldt said both sides in the debate make good points. “Citizens have concerns,” said Mr. Tubbs. “Mr. Snyder had some good points. They’ve done studies. It looks like a wind farm can have a low impact on residents and a positive impact for revenue. A lot of landowners are looking for revenue. If a family can make money, I don’t blame them.”

Gibson Co. Planner Will Radford said even opponents of wind energy should adopt the zoning regulations. “These are clear regulations,” he said. “You could argue they are not strict enough. These regulations can be amended over time. We are on new ground with this.”