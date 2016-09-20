Chamber to host banquet on Main Street

The Humboldt Chamber of Commerce Annual Membership Banquet has a new twist this year. The event will be held on Main Street in downtown Humboldt, this Thursday at 6 p.m.

Chamber executive director, Lee Williams, and events coordinator, Anna Surratt, have an exciting evening planned.

The 1300 block of Main Street will be closed to traffic. Two long sections of tables will be in the center of the street, each big enough to seat 100 people.

“This being Humboldt’s 150 year celebration, the chamber wanted to do something special,” said director Williams. “We wanted the banquet to be in the heart of the community and that’s downtown.”

The weather forecast shows good weather, Williams noted Monday morning.

The meal this year will be different as well. Williams said it’s more of a family style meal where bowls of food will be passed around the tables. “We wanted a change of pace,” Williams explained.

There are some very nice auction items for both the silent and live auctions. On the auction block this year will be a golf cart, Yeti cooler, Green Egg grill and a family portrait painted by Libby Lynch.

Highlighting the evening will be the announcement of the 2016 Chamber Awards nominated by chamber members. Awards include Small Business of the Year, Large Business of the Year, Citizen of the Year, Emerging Leader of the Year, Non-Profit Organization of the Year and West TN Strawberry Festival Volunteer of the Year. Winners will be in the Chronicle next week.