Zarecor named to fill vacant seat on Kenton city board

The Kenton Mayor and Board of Aldermen met Tuesday night, September 6 in the Kenton City Hall. Many subjects were covered but the predominant one was naming a new alderman to replace Danny Jowers. Jowers gave up the seat to serve as mayor after the death of Mayor Virginia Davidson.

Alderman John Maughan nominated Gerald Keel and Alderman Wade Simpson nominated Glenn Zarecor. Both men had expressed interest in the position and were present at the meeting. Jowers noted either man would do a fine job. The board chose Zarecor in a 3-2 vote over Keel. Zarecor was sworn in as alderman after the meeting by City Judge Charles Crouson City grant writer Shannon Cotter attended the meeting to inform the board the current grant projects were closing and it was time to think about the city’s ‘wish list’ for upcoming Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funded projects. Grants applications must be turned in by February

Jowers said his number one wish is for a new fire station. He said in a recent meeting he attended on grant applications, he learned there is not a lot available in that category.

Cotter said it would fall under a livability grant-not CDBG. She said it more difficult to get funding because the city will be competing with cities that do not even have a fire station or a fire truck. It might be easier if the current station does not meet codes.

Jowers said they have no room for equipment storage. Equipment is now being stored at several different locations. And there is no room for firefighter training, it was noted.

Mayor Jowers also stated a need for a new tornado siren as the one in use now was more or less in a coverage hole. His wish would be to install two more, one at each end of town.

Alderman Deloris Agee introduced the need for work to be done on the Youth Center and also the city gym. Cotter said that would fall under park recreation grants, which are 50/50 grants.

City Waste Water Supervisor Nathan Spencer said the city is experiencing some water loss in the city’s lines and also that there is now only one main line feeding everything. The line on the east side of the tracks was closed. He said if anything happened to the main line, the city would be out of water.

Cotter told the board members a decision on what grants to apply for should be made no later than November.

Agee returned attention to the youth center saying the floor needed to be repaired soon. She cited that the paint was peeling in several areas of the floor and the cost would be $1,270. Cleaning agents used by people who rent the center are causing the damage. Agee made a motion to make the repairs. The board approved the motion contingent upon notices to be posted in the area that only approved floor cleaning solvents be used. Any other solvents not approved would be to the “financial detriment” of the user.

The Gibson County Community Health Center gave Kenton a $500 grant to be used to promote healthy choices. The money could be used to place signs along the walking track at the city park promoting exercises to do while walking, etc. The grant was accepted by the board.

The mayor said there is a great need for a clinic in Kenton since the Christian Family Clinic closed its doors. It’s a very problematic situation as purchasing the old clinic is cost prohibitive. Jowers said a retired Union City doctor has expressed interest in working a few days a week in a location should one be found. Finding a building to house the clinic is one problem but having the operating capital to purchase and maintain it is another.

It was noted there are 24 places in town that need street repairs. It was ordered to call around and get prices for performance of this notation. City officials will be seeking estimates for the work.

A more immediate and soon to be pressing need was introduced by city employee and street department head Waylon Ball. It was stated that the leaf machine was very unreliable, which has caused problems for some time. A new machine would cost approximately $41,000, however, the mayor said it didn’t have to be paid all at once and could be financed over five years at $8,000 per year.

There was a discussion involving the maintenance of the three emergency generators purchased after the tornado with a disaster relief grant. One generator is at the sewer lagoon, one at the gymnasium and the other at city hall. The city already had one at the water treatment plant and Spencer asked if it can be added to the maintenance.

There is a definite need for maintaining these generators with periodic maintenance. Having any of them going down could be catastrophic. The cost for maintaining the three generators will be $4,899 per year. It was ordered that other bids be sought and be reported on at next board meeting.

Seven M-16 rifles have been given to the Kenton Police Department. Police Chief Shelia Barnes asked if the city would pay to install racks in the police cars and pay for ammunition.

Since the old city hall building located next to the drug store on College Street has been condemned, the board will ask the building inspector to take action on it. Also, the large unprotected hole at the former gas station on Poplar Street also must be filled in properly so as not to create a future mud mire.

The last item on the agenda concerned abandoned homes and cars within the city that had previously been addressed yet nothing has been done to alleviate the problem. It was suggested that notices be sent giving the residents 30 days to comply or be fined.