KENTON SCHOOL STUDENTS OF THE MONTH – The following Kenton Elementary students were chosen by their teachers as Students of the Month for the month of August: (from left) Ms. Tabby Workman with Wade Land Company-sponsor, Levi Buckley, pre-k; Conner Simpson, first grade; Noel Warner, second grade; Everett Siler, kindergarten; Avery Owens, third grade; Dylan Hensley, fourth grade. Avery Owens was chosen as the overall Student of the Month.