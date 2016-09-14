Dyer High School Class of 1966 held their 50th reunion

By Judyth Wilson

Dyer High School Class of 1966 held its 50th anniversary reunion Labor Day weekend. Friday night, September 2nd we met in the home of Chancellor George and Jana Ellis for a meet and greet. We enjoyed seeing and getting reacquainted with old friends.

Saturday morning classmates only met for breakfast at Joe & Deana’s on the bypass for our business meeting and discussion of our next reunion.

Saturday night we had our dinner at To The Last Drop Coffee Shop in Trenton. A special thank you to Lori and Frank for coming to our rescue as the previous venue was not completed. We had a beautiful intimate setting and a delicious dinner.

The reunion committee, Carolyn Shackelford, Priscilla Barron, Larry Tilley, George Ellis, Marilyn Howe, Beverly Scott, Johnny McCurdy, Wilson Fesmire and Judyth Ann Wilson, Coordinator, met together for seven months to plan and to try and locate all 120 folks that went to school with us from first grade through graduation. It was a labor of love and our class remains ever connected to each other just as we were in high school.

50 year class reunion – Attending the 50-year reunion of the Dyer High School Class of 1966 were (front row from left) Marilyn Cooper Howe, Carolyn Powell Vandergrift, Larry Tilley, Jeannie Raines Ward, Carolyn Coleman Shackelford, Mary Gunnels Ballard, Priscilla Goodman Barron, (back row) Wayne Davidson, Harry Ward, John Blaylock, John McClure, Barbara Owens, Linda Williams Stephens, Elaine Powell Fields, Dianne Hall Barksdale, Beverly Barron Scott, George Ellis, Wilson Fesmire, Wilma Gilmore McCarty, Judyth Ann Bell Wilson and Phil Rice.