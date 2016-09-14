Community Health Center cuts ribbon

County leaders joined together recently to celebrate a health care addition in Gibson County.

A ribbon cutting for the Gibson County Community Health Center, held August 26, marks the existence of a unique service provider in Trenton. The new center provides medical services like any other primary care health center with one exception; no one is ever denied service because of the inability to pay.

The health center accepts those with insurance and those without insurance. If uninsured, payment for services is based on a sliding fee scale determined by family size and income. It is the only community health center in West Tennessee that is attached to a health department.

The Trenton Health Department went through extensive renovations to accommodate the Community Health Center and to update the building to ADA compliancy. Funding for these renovations was provided by the Tennessee Department of Health through a Special Needs grant to the county. Additional federal funding, through a New Access Point, Affordable Care Act grant, was used to purchase state-of-the-art dental equipment and supplies.

The Center’s services are now well-rounded, from preventive services such as immunizations, flu shots and well child exams, to quality affordable medical services for infants to senior citizens.

Patricia Crane Bryson, M.D, Lisa Schweich, FNP, and Heather Hobbs, FNP strive to build long-term relationships with patients and families through dedication, commitment and medical excellence. Treatment is the same as at any other primary care facility.

“We are really pleased to have this center in our area and are excited for the impact it can have on our community, said Danna Taylor, Chief Executive. “We want to be somebody’s medical home.”

In addition to regular medical services, the Community Health Center now includes a high quality digital dental office. Taylor said the center is currently looking for a fulltime dentist and dental assistant.

“We will soon be up and running with that,” she said.

The Health Center also has a Board of Directors that meets monthly to ensure that the center is operating in accordance with state guidelines and in compliance with the federal regulations of the grant. Current board members are Rhonda Casey, chair; Debra Callahan, vice chair; Walter Lockhart, reporter; Ricky McCormick; Bertha Palmer; Ginny Baker; LaNita VanDyke and Shounda Palmer.

Marketing is working to provide more information that will be distributed throughout the county to inform citizens about the center. With this new center, no one in Gibson County should ever be without health care.

The Community Health Center, located at 1250 Manufacturer’s Row, is open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. For more information, call 855-7601.

Dr. Patricia Crane Bryson

FAMILY NURSE PRACTITIONERS – Family Nurse Practitioners at the new Community Health Center are Heather Hobbs (left) and Lisa Schweich. (Photo by Crystal Burnes)

COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER – State, county, and local officials celebrated a ribbon cutting at the new Community Health Center, located in the Gibson County Health Department in Trenton, on Friday, Aug. 26. The new center provides medical services like any other primary care health center with one exception; no one is ever denied service because of the inability to pay. (Photo by Crystal Burns, Trenton Gazette)