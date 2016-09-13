Your right to know!

Court Report

Information listed for the Humboldt General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

General Sessions

Laqueice Newbill – driving on revoked DL

Curtis West – possession of Schedule VI

Shauntori Brown – driving without DL

Humboldt Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from August 29, 2016 through September 11, 2016:

Bryson, Preston Andrew, 39, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/01/2016, 212 S. 17th Avenue; Charges: mfg/del/sell controlled substance, possession of substances with intent to manufacture Schedule II, evading arrest. Arresting officer: DTF Rich.

Dwell, Reggie NMN, 31, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/03/2016, 915 N. Central Avenue; Charges: resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk, disorderly conduct. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hickman.

Gibbons, Preston Cole, 19, of Halls; Arrest date and location: 09/02/2016, SOS; Charges: simple possession, underage possession of alcohol, violation of light law. Arresting officer: Sgt. Wilson.

Griggs, Jeffrey Lynn, 51, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/03/2016, 1940 Stallings; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bomer.

Gunn, Deangelos Argentiess, 33, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/31/2016, Mitchell Street near 23rd Avenue; Charges: speeding, financial responsibility law, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Barr.

Hamman, David Lynn, 30, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/01/2016, 22nd Avenue and Ferrell Street; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, violation of registration law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Way.

Horton, James Tyler, 18, of Trezvant; Arrest date and location: 09/02/2016, SOS; Charges: simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Sgt. Wilson.

Jarrell, Everett Maxwell, 25, of Murray, Kentucky; Arrest date and location: 25, Simmons Bank; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Stewart.

Kimble, Natasha Rosetta, 37, of St. Louis, Missouri; Arrest date and location: 09/04/2016, Regal Inn; Charges: aggravated robbery, theft of property, prostitution, child abuse and neglect. Arresting officer: Lt. Williams.

Leggett, Bryanna Renee, 21, of Alamo; Arrest date and location: 08/31/2016, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, accident/fatal/injury (failure to render). Arresting officer: Lt. Williams.

Patrick 3rd, Jesse James, 32, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/01/2016, 18th Avenue and McKnight Street; Charges: resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk, retaliation for past action, vandalism, assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Stewart.

Ross, Charius Darel, 34, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/04/2016, Regal Inn; Charges: aggravated robbery, theft of property, prostitution: promoting, child abuse and neglect. Arresting officer: Lt. Williams.

Wynne, Cortney Debronski, 37, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/03/2016, 701 Central Avenue; Charges: violation of order of protection, domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Way.

Booher, David James, 29, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/11/2016, 3432 Bledsoe Road, Lot 45; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Ables.

Cole, Lagina Michelle, 32, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 09/09/2016, Exxon parking lot; Charges: speeding, financial responsibility law, driving on a revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Stewart.

Herron, Brandon Lamont, 34, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: 09/06/2016, Trenton Highway; Charges: driving on a revoked/suspended/expired license, speeding, financial responsibility law, violation of registration law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Barr.

Hopkins, Trenna Dawn, 24, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/05/2016, 1975 Stallings; Charges: disorderly conduct. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hickman.

Liston, Jennifer Gayle, 54, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/05/2016, St. Matthew’s Manor; Charges: domestic assault, possession of Schedule II, possession of Schedule IV. Arresting officer: Ptl. Way.

Lunsford, Sherbreshia Pearlann, 20, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/09/2016, Cash Express; Charges: driving on a revoked/suspended/expired license, speeding, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hickman.

Newberry, Roy Lee, 53, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/08/2016, 206 Vine Street; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Lt. Arnold.

Gibson County Sheriff’s Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests made September 5 through September 12, 2016.

Stacy Hayes, b/m, 43 – capias

Bobby Burkeen, w/m, 47 – domestic assault, reckless endangerment, possession of a handgun while under the influence

Marino Torres, h/m, 48 – driving under the influence, driving without a license, violation of implied consent law, detainer warrant

Kimberli Peridore, w/f, 55 – driving under the influence, possession of Schedule IV, possession of methamphetamine

Eric Cagle, w/m, 34 – capias

David Rimmer, w/m, 32 – driving on revoked license

Kenny McCaig, w/m, 28 – capias

Johnathan Gordon, w/m, 31 – domestic assault, theft over $1,000.00

Ashley Akers, w/f, 33 – aggravated cruelty to animals

Deborah Smith, w/f, 54 – violation of probation

Michael Simpson, w/m, 40 – possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, aggravated assault

Dwayne Rogers, b/m, 48 – attachment

Polly Mann, b/f, 47 – contempt of court

Arkel Coleman, b/m, 22 – contempt of court

Carrie Sansing, w/f, 41 – possession of methamphetamine, driving on revoked license

Roy Newberry, b/m, 53 – violation of probation

Shequereah Davis, b/f, 28 – assault

Ashley Carruthers, b/m, 40 – aggravated assault

Holly Tyson, w/f, 32 – failure to appear

Jessica Seiss, w/f, 26 – driving on revoked license

Charles Robinson, w/m, 54 – aggravated assault

Courtney Mealer, w/f, 31 – capias

Jacob Lewis, w/m, 32 – driving on revoked license

Terry Holmes, w/m, 46 – capias

Jenny Baker, w/f, 19 – driving under the influence, possession of Schedule VI, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of implied consent

Sadarious Wade, b/m, 22 – capias

Phillip Fant, w/m, 49 – domestic assault

Frank Bannister, w/m, 20 – driving on revoked license

Lamorris Jones, b/m, 39 – attachment

Marriage Licenses

Kevin Lee Dykes of Milan and Laura Lee Pruitt Barnes of Milan

Floyd Odell Maness of Milan and Denna Marie Clenney Cornforth of Milan

Joshua Richard Webb of Milan and Sara Elizabeth Hensley of Milan

Alan Lee Frye of Newbern and Danielle Janae Goff of Newbern

Robert James Lawrence of Humboldt and Tracy Lynn Classon of Humboldt

Lucas Scott Reasons of Humboldt and Shawna Michelle Martin of Humboldt

John Henry Tomlin Jr. of Jackson and Teresa Yvonne Reed of Humboldt

Jeffrey Wayne McCord Jr. of Milan and Kristen Lachelle Owens of Milan

Chad Andrew Shell of McKenzie and Lauren Rachelle Barkley of Gibson

Divorces

Ma Lourdes Sarong Hill vs Kimberly Syntrell Hill

Jennifer L. Simer vs Bradley Simer

Pamela D. Shannon vs Scotty L. Shannon

Real Estate Transfers

Thomas F. Gillespie, a/k/a Tom Gillespie and wife, Carla L. Gillespie to William S. Larocque and wife, Rebecca J. Larocque – Medina – $338,000

Billy Alexander, by and through Attorney-In-Fact Nancy Alexander, and Linda Alexander to Tony A. Atkins – Humboldt – $40,000

David Wall and wife, Sheila Wall to Latisha Williams – Humboldt – $115,000

Pamela DePriest Stevens, f/k/a Pamela DePriest Tyree, Darrell Stevens and Bobby T. DePriest to Shoaf Investment Partnership – Milan – $382,700

Bobby Tom DePriest to Shoaf Investment Partnership – Milan – $450,000

Michael D. Ruble and wife, Berta A. Ruble to Robert Schoonover and wife, Reda Schoonover to Michael Schoonover – Humboldt – $52,000

Billy Lofton Bates Jr. to Jason L. Coleman – 20th CD – $69,000

Joe Porter and Carthel Jack Finch to F & R Farms, a partnership consisting of R.D. Robinson and Keith Fowler – Bradford – $575,000

Chris D. Crider and wife, Terri S. Crider to Richard M. Petrowski and wife, Julie A. Petrowski – Milan – $185,000