Your right to know!
Court Report
Information listed for the Humboldt General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
General Sessions
Laqueice Newbill – driving on revoked DL
Curtis West – possession of Schedule VI
Shauntori Brown – driving without DL
Humboldt Police Report
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from August 29, 2016 through September 11, 2016:
Bryson, Preston Andrew, 39, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/01/2016, 212 S. 17th Avenue; Charges: mfg/del/sell controlled substance, possession of substances with intent to manufacture Schedule II, evading arrest. Arresting officer: DTF Rich.
Dwell, Reggie NMN, 31, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/03/2016, 915 N. Central Avenue; Charges: resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk, disorderly conduct. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hickman.
Gibbons, Preston Cole, 19, of Halls; Arrest date and location: 09/02/2016, SOS; Charges: simple possession, underage possession of alcohol, violation of light law. Arresting officer: Sgt. Wilson.
Griggs, Jeffrey Lynn, 51, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/03/2016, 1940 Stallings; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bomer.
Gunn, Deangelos Argentiess, 33, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/31/2016, Mitchell Street near 23rd Avenue; Charges: speeding, financial responsibility law, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Barr.
Hamman, David Lynn, 30, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/01/2016, 22nd Avenue and Ferrell Street; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, violation of registration law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Way.
Horton, James Tyler, 18, of Trezvant; Arrest date and location: 09/02/2016, SOS; Charges: simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Sgt. Wilson.
Jarrell, Everett Maxwell, 25, of Murray, Kentucky; Arrest date and location: 25, Simmons Bank; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Stewart.
Kimble, Natasha Rosetta, 37, of St. Louis, Missouri; Arrest date and location: 09/04/2016, Regal Inn; Charges: aggravated robbery, theft of property, prostitution, child abuse and neglect. Arresting officer: Lt. Williams.
Leggett, Bryanna Renee, 21, of Alamo; Arrest date and location: 08/31/2016, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, accident/fatal/injury (failure to render). Arresting officer: Lt. Williams.
Patrick 3rd, Jesse James, 32, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/01/2016, 18th Avenue and McKnight Street; Charges: resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk, retaliation for past action, vandalism, assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Stewart.
Ross, Charius Darel, 34, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/04/2016, Regal Inn; Charges: aggravated robbery, theft of property, prostitution: promoting, child abuse and neglect. Arresting officer: Lt. Williams.
Wynne, Cortney Debronski, 37, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/03/2016, 701 Central Avenue; Charges: violation of order of protection, domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Way.
Booher, David James, 29, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/11/2016, 3432 Bledsoe Road, Lot 45; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Ables.
Cole, Lagina Michelle, 32, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 09/09/2016, Exxon parking lot; Charges: speeding, financial responsibility law, driving on a revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Stewart.
Herron, Brandon Lamont, 34, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: 09/06/2016, Trenton Highway; Charges: driving on a revoked/suspended/expired license, speeding, financial responsibility law, violation of registration law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Barr.
Hopkins, Trenna Dawn, 24, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/05/2016, 1975 Stallings; Charges: disorderly conduct. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hickman.
Liston, Jennifer Gayle, 54, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/05/2016, St. Matthew’s Manor; Charges: domestic assault, possession of Schedule II, possession of Schedule IV. Arresting officer: Ptl. Way.
Lunsford, Sherbreshia Pearlann, 20, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/09/2016, Cash Express; Charges: driving on a revoked/suspended/expired license, speeding, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hickman.
Newberry, Roy Lee, 53, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/08/2016, 206 Vine Street; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Lt. Arnold.
Gibson County Sheriff’s Report
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests made September 5 through September 12, 2016.
Stacy Hayes, b/m, 43 – capias
Bobby Burkeen, w/m, 47 – domestic assault, reckless endangerment, possession of a handgun while under the influence
Marino Torres, h/m, 48 – driving under the influence, driving without a license, violation of implied consent law, detainer warrant
Kimberli Peridore, w/f, 55 – driving under the influence, possession of Schedule IV, possession of methamphetamine
Eric Cagle, w/m, 34 – capias
David Rimmer, w/m, 32 – driving on revoked license
Kenny McCaig, w/m, 28 – capias
Johnathan Gordon, w/m, 31 – domestic assault, theft over $1,000.00
Ashley Akers, w/f, 33 – aggravated cruelty to animals
Deborah Smith, w/f, 54 – violation of probation
Michael Simpson, w/m, 40 – possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, aggravated assault
Dwayne Rogers, b/m, 48 – attachment
Polly Mann, b/f, 47 – contempt of court
Arkel Coleman, b/m, 22 – contempt of court
Carrie Sansing, w/f, 41 – possession of methamphetamine, driving on revoked license
Roy Newberry, b/m, 53 – violation of probation
Shequereah Davis, b/f, 28 – assault
Ashley Carruthers, b/m, 40 – aggravated assault
Holly Tyson, w/f, 32 – failure to appear
Jessica Seiss, w/f, 26 – driving on revoked license
Charles Robinson, w/m, 54 – aggravated assault
Courtney Mealer, w/f, 31 – capias
Jacob Lewis, w/m, 32 – driving on revoked license
Terry Holmes, w/m, 46 – capias
Jenny Baker, w/f, 19 – driving under the influence, possession of Schedule VI, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of implied consent
Sadarious Wade, b/m, 22 – capias
Phillip Fant, w/m, 49 – domestic assault
Frank Bannister, w/m, 20 – driving on revoked license
Lamorris Jones, b/m, 39 – attachment
Marriage Licenses
Kevin Lee Dykes of Milan and Laura Lee Pruitt Barnes of Milan
Floyd Odell Maness of Milan and Denna Marie Clenney Cornforth of Milan
Joshua Richard Webb of Milan and Sara Elizabeth Hensley of Milan
Alan Lee Frye of Newbern and Danielle Janae Goff of Newbern
Robert James Lawrence of Humboldt and Tracy Lynn Classon of Humboldt
Lucas Scott Reasons of Humboldt and Shawna Michelle Martin of Humboldt
John Henry Tomlin Jr. of Jackson and Teresa Yvonne Reed of Humboldt
Jeffrey Wayne McCord Jr. of Milan and Kristen Lachelle Owens of Milan
Chad Andrew Shell of McKenzie and Lauren Rachelle Barkley of Gibson
Divorces
Ma Lourdes Sarong Hill vs Kimberly Syntrell Hill
Jennifer L. Simer vs Bradley Simer
Pamela D. Shannon vs Scotty L. Shannon
Real Estate Transfers
Thomas F. Gillespie, a/k/a Tom Gillespie and wife, Carla L. Gillespie to William S. Larocque and wife, Rebecca J. Larocque – Medina – $338,000
Billy Alexander, by and through Attorney-In-Fact Nancy Alexander, and Linda Alexander to Tony A. Atkins – Humboldt – $40,000
David Wall and wife, Sheila Wall to Latisha Williams – Humboldt – $115,000
Pamela DePriest Stevens, f/k/a Pamela DePriest Tyree, Darrell Stevens and Bobby T. DePriest to Shoaf Investment Partnership – Milan – $382,700
Bobby Tom DePriest to Shoaf Investment Partnership – Milan – $450,000
Michael D. Ruble and wife, Berta A. Ruble to Robert Schoonover and wife, Reda Schoonover to Michael Schoonover – Humboldt – $52,000
Billy Lofton Bates Jr. to Jason L. Coleman – 20th CD – $69,000
Joe Porter and Carthel Jack Finch to F & R Farms, a partnership consisting of R.D. Robinson and Keith Fowler – Bradford – $575,000
Chris D. Crider and wife, Terri S. Crider to Richard M. Petrowski and wife, Julie A. Petrowski – Milan – $185,000