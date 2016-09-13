Rest in peace now, Mr. Fuzzy Britches

MR. FUZZY BRITCHES – First identified as a red shouldered hawk, this youngster was later identified as an American kestrel, a young falcon and according to some, the only type of falcon found in West Tennessee.

Mr. Fuzzy Britches knew he was in trouble. He was on the ground and could not fly. He stayed on the edges of the yard and would hobble over to the cotton field for cover whenever anyone came close to him.

But when he crossed the road, well-meaning country folks threw a towel over him and took him to a backyard sanctuary of sorts.

He was a beauty and his rescuers recognized he was not a song bird. This was a bird of prey, not rocking robin. But with reddish brown and blue grey markings, he was striking to behold.

TWRA was called and professors at Union University came and took Mr. Fuzzy Britches to their vet. But they couldn’t help him without removing an entire wing and federal law prohibits that, the nice professor said.

Rest in peace Mr. Fuzzy Britches. We enjoyed knowing you.

Sometimes, some animals seem to really know who has a heart for them. My friend who was visited by Mr. Fuzzy Britches has a way of attracting animals. It’s almost as if they not only know she’ll take care of them, but they tell their friends about her too.

I imagine it’s like an organized underground emergency network of the animal kingdom, secrets the animals whisper to one another in the woods and underbrush while we sleep.