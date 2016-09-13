Pioneers defeat Fulton City, 48-6

HOMECOMING BEAUTIES – Gibson County High School 2016 Homecoming representatives were (from left) sophomore Julianna Turner, senior Sydney Pierce, queen Anna-Grace Jones, junior Julie Allen and freshman Emma Siler. (Photo by Lori Cathey)

By Lori Cathey

Friday night Yates Field was filled to near capacity with a spirited homecoming crowd as the Gibson County Pioneers took on Fulton City. The Pioneers defeated Fulton City 48 to 6 for a record of 2-2 for the season. Gibson County students showed their school spirit off this past week with daily activities and festivities as they prepare for 2016 homecoming. Prior to the start of the game, the cheerleaders, class representatives and escorts were recognized and the queen was crown. Freshman representative was Emma Siler escorted by her father Keith Slier; sophomore representative was Julianna Turner escorted by her father Kevin Turner; junior representative was Julie Allen escorted by her father Michael Allen and Sydney Pierce was the senior representative escorted by her father Brandon Pierce. Anna-Grace Jones was named the 2016 Homecoming Queen and was escorted by her father Tony Jones. The Pioneers took control of the game on their very first play of the game. Pioneers Marty Galvan scored on a 45-yard running play down the right field line to put the Pioneers on the scoreboard. GC kicker Henry Todd kicked the extra point to give Gibson County a 7-0 with 11:46 left in the first quarter. Fulton City pick up couple of first downs on opening possession but Pioneers defense forced a fumble that was recovered by Payton Lamberson at the 17-yard line. The Pioneer offence picked up six first downs but turn the ball over. But on Fulton City first play the Pioneers defense forced a fumble and was recovered by defense lineman Kaleb Johnson at the 29-yard line. GC running back Will Carson with a good 8-yard run setup a 15-yard quarterback keeper touchdown by Payton Lamberson with Todd hitting the extra point to make it 14 to 0 Gibson County with 1:39 left in the first quarter. Gibson County defense open up the second quarter with Austin Little recovering a fumble but Gibson County was unable to move the ball were forced to punt. Fulton City on their next possession turned the ball over on a fumble that was recovered by Pioneer Matt Watson on the 30-yard line. Gibson County was facing a fourth down nine when Josh London caught a pass and made several great moves to score a 29-yard touchdown. Todd made the extra point to give Gibson County a 21-0 lead. Next Gibson County capitalized on an interception by Camron McMackin and four plays later London ran for a 29-yard touchdown for a 27-0 Gibson County lead with 3:25 left in the first half. Fulton City’s offense had trouble moving the ball was forced to punt but fumble the ball and was recovered by Kaleb Johnson at the 10-yard line. Gibson County quarterback Lamberson scores a touchdown on a 10-yard quarterback keeper. Travis Watkins’ extra point kick was good to give the Pioneers a 34 to 0 lead at halftime. Gibson County opens up the third quarter with Pioneer Will Cantrell interception the ball at the 21-yard line. GC Colin Warren with a 9-yard run moved the ball to the 13-yard line. GC quarterback Lamberson with a quarterback keeper score on a 13-yard run and Watkins extra point was good to extent Gibson County lead to 41-0. Fulton City pick up two first downs but fumble the ball with GC Nathan Kirkpatrick recovering the ball at the 24-line. Fulton City was call for 15-yard penalty to move the ball to the 9-yard line. Pioneer QB Lamberson scored the final touchdown on a quarterback keeper and Watkins extra point was good to make it 48-0 to end the third Quarter. Fulton City scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter off pass play for a 48 to 6 Gibson County homecoming win over Fulton City. GC Head Coach Cody Finley said, “We are playing better. I told them if we lose are win, as along we are getting better with every snap during the game or at practice that’s my focus. We had a lot different players to get a opportune to play and I was pleased how they respond” GC sophomore Payton Lamberson was named the Pioneer Player of the Week against the Fulton City. Lamberson is a quarterback and defense back. He rushed for four touchdowns He had 3 completions of 5 attempts for 100 yards and one touchdown. He also recovered a fumble. See GCHS Scoreboard below sponsored by Siler Thornton Agency. On the offense; Josh London had two touchdowns with one 29-yard rushing and one receiving. Marty Galvan rushed for a 45-yard touchdown. Camron McMackin and Will Cantrell each had one reception. Kicker Henry Todd was 3 for 3 on extra points and Travis Watkins was 2 for 3 on extra points. Defensively the Pioneers defense forced six fumbles with Kaleb Johnson, Austin Little, Matt Watson and Nathan Kirkpatrick all recovered a fumble. Gibson County will face Fulton County High School Friday, September 16 at 7 p.m. in Hickman Ky.