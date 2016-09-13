Pauletta Harrison Kilzer

Memorial services for Mrs. Pauletta Kilzer, 53, were held 2:30 p.m. Saturday, September 10, 2016 at the First United Methodist Church in Humboldt with Rev. Kenny Perry officiating.

Mrs. Kilzer passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2016 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

She was born in Humboldt, Tenn. to Paul Dean and Mary Lloyd Moore Harrison. She worked at TN Valley Termite and Pest Control, was the 2016 honoree for the Humboldt/Gibson Relay for Life, which was a proud moment in her battle with cancer surrounded by her friends and supporters with “Team Pauletta”.

Mrs. Kilzer leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Paul Kilzer; parents, Paul and Mary Harrison; sons, Jacob Miller and wife Jessica, and John Paul Miller; step-sons, Nick Kilzer and Luke Kilzer; brothers, Jim Lance Harrison and wife Julie, and James Bret Harrison and wife Lorie; sister, Dina Lloyd Phillips and husband Brian; and three grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorials be made to the local Relay for Life of your choosing. Online condolences are available at www.reploglelawrence.com.